Darden Restaurants to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 mln
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.
BUDAPEST, July 24 Sandor Csanyi, the chairman and CEO of Hungary's OTP Bank sold the majority of his stock in the bank last week in a pre-planned move that was designed to raise funds for investment in the agricultural sector, Csanyi said on Wednesday.
He said an earlier government announcement about plans to overwrite foreign currency loan contracts by law was not a factor behind the sale and he was not sending a message to the government. However, he said he sold shares cheaper than originally planned because of news of the government plan.
He said he considered the bank to be a sound investment still, adding he would manage his investment portfolio more actively, including buying OTP stock down the line.
He acknowledged that he had undergone heart surgery earlier this year but said he felt fine and was not planning to resign. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than; Editing by Christian Lowe)
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.
ABUJA, March 27 Nigeria is likely to pass the 2017 budget into law before May, a lawmaker who chairs a committee on the spending plans in the upper chamber of parliament said on Monday.
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: