* Seeking solution with banks, govt, deal seen by end-2012

* Some municipalities may not be able to pay from 2013-14

* PM has ruled out "final repayment-type" of solution-Lazar (Adds more comments, detail)

By Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai

EGER, Hungary, Feb 10 Hungary proposed talks with banks on Friday to help local governments tackle a 1.3 trillion forint ($5.95 billion) debt mountain, with a ruling Fidesz lawmaker warning of "bad news" for banks if no solution is found, as smaller towns will not be able to pay their debts.

But Janos Lazar, leader of the Fidesz parliamentary group, said Prime Minister Viktor Orban had ruled out a solution similar to a scheme that allowed households to repay foreign currency mortgages at below-market exchange rates.

That programme, which has just expired, inflicted losses of nearly 300 billion forints - about 1 percent of economic output - on domestic and foreign banks, drawing fire from Austria, where some of emerging Europe's top lenders are based.

Lazar, whose government slapped the financial sector with Europe's highest tax, struck a more conciliatory tone after a Fidesz party meeting, saying the government, municipalities and banks should work together to find a solution.

"Negotiations will start, this will not result in a solution overnight," Lazar told a news conference in the eastern town of Eger. "It would be a great achievement if we could reach a meaningful solution to this problem in 2012."

Lazar said Orban had addressed Hungary's bid to secure an international financing deal to help it retain access to markets "in a few sentences" at a three-day summit of the ruling Fidesz party's parliament group in Eger.

The country needs the financing backstop from the International Monetary Fund and European Union to avert a market crisis and potential insolvency. Orban has already pledged to change laws criticised by the EU in order to unlock talks on a new funding deal but the Fund said on Thursday it also needs to see tangible steps on critical economic issues.

Lazar said several mayors of indebted municipalities had asked the government to help after a group of mainly Austrian banks proposed what the mayors said were impossible conditions.

"Negotiations will start in this area, too. The government will help municipalities in resolving these bilateral issues," he said.

SHORT LEASH

Hungary's government has tightened oversight and borrowing rules for local governments after the fragmented and underfunded sector was blamed for an overshoot of the country's budget deficit target in 2010 after Orban took power.

Municipalities received extraordinary cash injections worth 50 billion forints from central government last year, and the government took over 180 billion forints of debt from counties.

Lazar said the tight 2012 budget, which targets 1.4 trillion forints worth of savings in a stagnant economy, ruled out a repeat of that solution. He said the capital, Budapest, and 23 county towns should be able to service their debts, "but medium-sized and smaller towns may not be able to pay ... unless a solution is found".

"This would be the worst news for the banks themselves, because in this case, a large number of local governments will not be able to pay. Therefore, it is in the interest of all parties to resolve the situation."

Lazar said that, based on a report by the state audit office, such problems with payment could emerge in 2013-2014, giving Hungary until the end of 2012 to sort out problems with municipal loans and bonds, in local and foreign currencies.