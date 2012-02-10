EGER, Hungary Feb 10 Hungary's government plans to start talks with banks and local governments to help the sector tackle a 1.3 trillion Hungarian forint municipal debt burden, Janos Lazar, parliamentary group leader of the ruling Fidesz party said on Friday.

He said Prime Minister Viktor Orban has ruled out a solution similar that allowed households to repay foreign currency mortgages at below-market exchange rates in a lump sum, inflicting hundreds of billions of forints of losses on lenders.

"Negotiations will start, this will not result in a solution overnight," Lazar told a news conference in the eastern town of Eger. "It would be a great achievement if we could reach a meaningful solution to this problem in 2012."

He said numerous mayors of indebted municipalities have asked for protection against banks during a three-day party meeting in Eger as a group of banks, mainly Austrians, proposed what they described as impossible conditions in recent weeks. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)