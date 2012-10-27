(Adds quotes, detail, context, analyst)
* Govt to assume $2.8 bln of debt from nearly 2,000 towns
* Smallest local govts to get full debt relief, others less
* Move to boost cash flow deficit only, not total state debt
BUDAPEST, Oct 27 Hungary's government will take
over 612 billion forints ($2.8 bln) of local government debt in
a bid to give debt-laden municipalities a fresh start, Prime
Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.
Local governments in Hungary, the most indebted among the
European Union's eastern nations, have struggled with a debt
stock of well over 1.2 trillion forints ($5.5 billion) and many
have warned they could become insolvent by early next year.
The debt, taken on in the years of economic growth, often
financed projects that added little to Hungary's productivity,
Orban said. Once the crisis hit, many of the municipalities were
unable to service those debts.
"Loans, indeed, are not diabolic as such, but debt that no
longer has an economic reality behind it must be reorganised,"
Orban told a meeting of ruling-party municipal leaders.
Local government debt has been one subject of ongoing talks
about a financial backstop between Hungary, the EU and the
International Monetary Fund, which advised Hungary on municipal
debt even before the aid talks began.
The government has planned some form of debt consolidation
for local governments for more than a year. Its reforms included
taking over certain tasks like running hospitals and schools,
along with the corresponding financing.
The debt stock, however, has remained, with a large portion
of it denominated in Swiss francs, which have soared against the
forint amid the crisis and boosted debt service costs.
Orban said the government would take over the debts of the
smallest municipalities of fewer than 5,000 inhabitants
outright, while it would assume some debt from larger towns and
cities as well, depending on how well they were doing.
It will take over 40 percent of the debt of the richest
local governments, and gradually more for poorer ones, with 70
percent relief for the poorest towns - in all, relieving 1,956
of Hungary's 3,200 local governments.
FURTHER TALKS
It was not immediately clear how exactly the government
would finance the takeover, and Orban said further talks would
be necessary to hash out the details.
Because municipal debt is already part of state debt, the
manoeuvre will only appear in Hungary's cash flow based fiscal
accounts but most likely not in the EU-standard deficit or debt,
said David Nemeth, ING's chief analyst in Hungary.
"The question is whether they can make the local governments
sustainable after this," Nemeth told Reuters. "Obviously their
interest expenses will be much lower and therefore their
contribution to the overall fiscal deficit may drop."
In exchange for the debt relief, the prime minister said he
expected local governments to balance their budgets and only
take on tasks and development projects they could finance
independently.
"We must avoid creating more debt," Orban said.
About half of municipal debt is in the form of bank loans
and the other half in municipal bonds, a report released last
year by PricewaterhouseCoopers showed. Most major banks in
Hungary have a big exposure to the municipal sector.
($1 = 218.2462 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)