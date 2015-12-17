BUDAPEST Dec 17 Hungary's government on Thursday called on ministries and other institutions to cancel subscriptions with Magyar Telekom after the Deutsche Telekom subsidiary cancelled a sponsorship agreement with a government-friendly pop singer.

Singer Akos Kovacs told private television Echo TV on Sunday that he thought it was not a job of a woman to make as much money as a man and that women had better "fulfil the female calling by belonging to someone, bearing a child for someone".

Magyar Telekom said the remarks were incompatible with the company's diversity principles and withdrew a sponsorship deal with Kovacs, who is known for his support of the ruling centre-right Fidesz party.

The controversy was discussed at a government meeting on Wednesday, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told MTI on Thursday. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Sandor Peto; editing by Jason Neely)