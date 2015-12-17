BUDAPEST Dec 17 Hungary's government on
Thursday called on ministries and other institutions to cancel
subscriptions with Magyar Telekom after the Deutsche Telekom
subsidiary cancelled a sponsorship agreement with a
government-friendly pop singer.
Singer Akos Kovacs told private television Echo TV on Sunday
that he thought it was not a job of a woman to make as much
money as a man and that women had better "fulfil the female
calling by belonging to someone, bearing a child for someone".
Magyar Telekom said the remarks were incompatible with the
company's diversity principles and withdrew a sponsorship deal
with Kovacs, who is known for his support of the ruling
centre-right Fidesz party.
The controversy was discussed at a government meeting on
Wednesday, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told MTI on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai and Sandor Peto; editing by Jason
Neely)