BRIEF-National United Resources announces resignation of Chairman
* Lai Ho Man, Dickson resigned from his position of independent non-executive director, Chairman Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qttatM] Further company coverage:
BUDAPEST Nov 4 Magyar Telekom posted a net profit of 9.336 billion forints ($32.31 million) in the third quarter of 2015, a 12.4 percent decline from the same period of last year, the company said in its earnings report on Wednesday.
The fall was smaller than expected. Analysts forecast a 9 billion forint profit in a poll by the financial website Portfolio.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved 3 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2015.
Magyar Telekom, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, earlier forecast an up to 3 percent annual decline for the entire year, but now it expects to reach 2014 EBITDA levels, the company said.
($1 = 288.9100 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Potter)
STOCKHOLM, May 2 Measurement technology and software firm Hexagon posted first quarter core earnings roughly matching market expectations on Tuesday and said PPM, its division which relies most on the oil industry, had had another weak quarter.