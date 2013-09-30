BUDAPEST, Sept 30 Hungary's Magyar Telekom
expects core earnings to fall next year before
exceeding 2013 levels by 2017, the company said on Monday.
"Although Group EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation) is still expected to decline in
2014, equivalent to a compound annual decline rate of 6 percent
to 8 percent compared with 2012, by 2017 the 2013 EBITDA level
will be surpassed," the company said in a statement after it
presented its four-year outlook to investors.
The group expects revenue to grow at annual rate of around 2
percent by 2017, while indirect costs would also drop at an
average annual rate of 2 percent.
The company expects capital expenditures worth 87 billion
forints for 2014, and plans to reduce the annual amount to about
80 billion forints by 2017. Free cash flow could start to
improve from 2015 and exceed last year's level by 2017.
It also said that it planned to maintain its current
dividend policy, targeting a net debt to total capital ratio
between 30 percent and 40 percent.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by david Cowell)