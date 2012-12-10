BUDAPEST Dec 10 Hungary has tightened controls
on maize designated as feed for dairy cows after discovering
that some of the 2012 crop was contaminated by a toxin released
by parasitical fungi, the National Food Chain Safety Authority
said on Monday.
No people have yet been poisoned by the M1 variant of
aflatoxin, a potentially carcinogenic product of the Aspergillus
fungi species, and samples analysed from milk available to
consumers have all been negative, the authority said.
"Hungary is affected by a contamination of feed maize.
Therefore, it is necessary to tighten controls of feed given to
dairy cows," it said in an emailed response to Reuters
questions.
"The authority has taken the necessary steps, preventing the
entry of aflatoxin from the contaminated feed into milk for
consumption," it said.
It did not reveal when the contamination was identified or
how much of the 2012 maize crop may have been affected.
The Agriculture Ministry has estimated this year's crop at
4.4 million to 4.5 million tonnes after a drought nearly halved
yields from the previous year.
Serbia's Agriculture Ministry said early this month that a
severe drought this year may have contributed to an increased
presence of aflatoxin.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jane Baird)