BUDAPEST Dec 5 Hungary is in talks with a European investor about cooperation on forming a national airline after talks with Chinese investors fell through, development minister Tamas Fellegi said on Monday.

"We are in talks with possible European investors. I cannot say who, as it is a publicly listed company and we try to defend their interests," Fellegi said. "These are advanced talks ... we can probably strike a final deal in the spring of 2012."

The government had conducted a series of talks with Chinese carrier Hainan Airlines on potential cooperation. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Dan Lalor)