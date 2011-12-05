BUDAPEST Dec 5 Hungary is in talks with a
European investor about cooperation on forming a national
airline after talks with Chinese investors fell through,
development minister Tamas Fellegi said on Monday.
"We are in talks with possible European investors. I cannot
say who, as it is a publicly listed company and we try to defend
their interests," Fellegi said. "These are advanced talks ... we
can probably strike a final deal in the spring of 2012."
The government had conducted a series of talks with Chinese
carrier Hainan Airlines on potential cooperation.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Dan Lalor)