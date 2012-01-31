* Government, Malev mull new airline to succeed carrier
-chairman
* Talks under way to secure private investor -chairman
* Flights still running on schedule, confidence in Malev
vital
* Cash could run out within days if partners lose confidence
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Jan 31 Hungary is facing a race
against the clock to keep debt-stricken national airline Malev
in business while it tries to secure a private investor after
the carrier was placed under bankruptcy protection.
The government put Malev under protection from creditors on
Monday after a European Commission ruling forced the loss-making
carrier to repay millions of dollars worth of state aid received
between 2007 and 2010, the equivalent of its total 2010 revenue.
Malev's chairman Janos Berenyi told a news conference on
Tuesday that management was in talks but did not give any
further details.
He said the management priority was to keep the airline
afloat until the government secures a new investor to take over
or draws up another solution.
"In this form we can certainly not continue, so we are
aiming for a gapless transition," Berenyi said. "We hope we can
last as long as possible while a new national airline is formed
that can serve all the functions currently performed by Malev."
Berenyi said the situation was volatile as Malev's funding
should last as long as a month under normal circumstances but
cash could run out within days if partners lose confidence and
start asking for advance payments or deposits.
"If we can avoid these things, we will be able to fly, but
if we cannot, anything can happen," Berenyi said. "We are flying
and I hope we will fly tomorrow and I hope our owners can
support us in this."
After failed privatisation attempts, Hungary in 2010 bought
back all but a 5 percent stake in the carrier, which employs
2,600 people. It posted a loss of 24.6 billion forints in 2010.
Berenyi said the government was discussing Malev's situation
at a Tuesday meeting in a bid to secure an investor and maintain
a momentum that saw Malev increase bookings and passenger
numbers on its flights over the past six months.
"As to what form this solution will take, whether it will be
formed on the ruins of the old (airline) ... we are aiming for a
gapless transition," Berenyi said, adding that Malev's flights
were still running on schedule.
"It also depends on what a new partner wants, whether there
is someone willing to take over this debt, in which case Malev
could even continue in its current form, however, the main thing
is that the state cannot provide us any more money."
He declined to go into details about the potential investor
or investors. Berenyi said Malev's total outstanding debt stood
at around 60 billion forints ($266.63 million).
The airline, which accounts for 40 percent of annual
turnover at Budapest's international airport, has said it had
managed to agree with U.S. firm ILFC on the continued lease of
its fleet, which comprises 22 passenger aircraft.
Malev's management must draw up a liquidity management plan
by the end of this week.
($1 = 225.0296 Hungarian forints)
