* Airline cannot make new payments without approval
* Malev to hold news conference later Thursday
* Morning flights departed on schedule -airport spokesman
BUDAPEST, Feb 2 Hungarian flag-carrier
Malev was placed under extraordinary protection from
creditors and a receiver was appointed as the government
prepares for a possible grounding of all flights, the
Development Ministry said on Thursday.
The moves follow the government's decision to prepare for
possible stoppages of flights by the airline, which was ordered
by the European Commission last month to repay millions of
dollars worth of state aid received between 2007 and
2010.
A Malev spokeswoman said the airline would hold a news
conference later on Thursday.
A spokesman for Budapest's international airport said
Malev's morning flights had all departed on schedule.
The Development Ministry said on the basis of a Feb. 2
ruling by the Budapest Metropolitan Court that Malev could no
longer make payments without the approval of a state receiver.
"Approval of the receiver will depend on whether the payment
is necessary for the airline to perform its main function and
continue business in an orderly manner," the ministry said in a
statement.
It added that the airline, which accounts for 40 percent of
annual turnover at Budapest's international airport, was placed
under extraordinary protection from creditors.
"Counterparties cannot void or walk away from prior
agreements entered into with Malev. The validity of the
airline's official licences are automatically extended."
Malev's management is working on a liquidity management plan
which it has to finalise by the weekend.
Malev Chairman Janos Berenyi said earlier this week that
management was in talks with a potential investor or investors
to buy into Malev but did not give further details.
After failed privatisation attempts, Hungary in 2010 bought
back all but a 5 percent stake in the carrier, which employs
2,600 people and posted a 2010 loss of 24.6 billion forints
($110 million).
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)