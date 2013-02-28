* Matolcsy seen as top candidate for c.bank governor
* PM Orban expected to name his choice on Friday
* Big EU business groups keep government under
pressure-Matolcsy
(Adds more comments, detail)
BUDAPEST, Feb 28 Hungary's Economy Minister
Gyorgy Matolcsy accused banks and multinationals of attacking
his government with "all possible means", a day before he is
widely expected to be named the new central bank governor.
In an article in weekly Heti Valasz, Matolcsy said Hungary
was able to cut its budget deficit using a special "Hungarian
model", avoiding the austerity demanded from other countries.
Matolcsy said the tools used by Budapest, including the bank
tax, the taxes on energy firms, the telecoms tax, the reform of
the private pension system and the tax on financial
transactions, had met the resistance of strong interest groups.
"Among these the big EU business groups - banks and
multinational firms - keep the government under pressure with
all possible means," he added.
"This is behind the attacks in the media, the EU
infringement proceedings, the (ratings) downgrades, the
financial market speculation and the political attacks."
Prime Minister Viktor Orban is expected to name his
candidate for central bank chief on Friday and Matolcsy, whom
Orban has dubbed as "his right hand" is widely seen to be
nominated for the job as Orban seeks looser monetary policy to
revive the recession-hit economy.
Matolcsy said the Hungarian government's economic policy
posed a direct challenge to the European Union's institutions
and to governments caught up in the trap of traditional
policies.
"By today we have proved that we are able to finance state
debt without an IMF/EU loan because we have carried out a
successful fiscal consolidation," Matolcsy said.
"Only few countries are able to do this in Europe, the
southern states of the euro zone would sink without bailouts and
the help of the European Central Bank."
