BUDAPEST, June 28 Hungarian central bank
governor Gyorgy Matolcsy's son has bought the publishing company
that runs some of the country's largest news web sites, the
publisher confirmed on Wednesday.
Hungary's media is increasingly dominated by those close to
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has faced criticism at home and
abroad for stifling free speech, including via a crackdown on
foreign universities and non-government
organisations.
Publisher New Wave Media Group told news agency MTI on
Wednesday in a statement that the new sole owner and chief
executive of the company was Adam Matolcsy.
His father is a close ally of Orban, serving as economy
minister from 2010 to 2013 and then being picked by the prime
minister for the top job at the central bank.
A group of businessmen including the elder Matolcsy's cousin
launched a media group shortly after he took over at the central
bank and acquired and consolidated a large online media
portfolio -- partly using central bank cash, a Reuters inquiry
found last year.
At that time the ties of the group's owners to the central
bank were unclear, and neither the central bank nor the company
running prominent news web sites Origo.hu and VS.hu said there
were direct connections between them and the Matolcsys.
Media analysts have expressed concern that Origo, once a
leading source of independent news, may now toe the government
line more closely.
"Origo, which had been known for investigative work before,
has become palpably more loyal to the government," the media
analysis centre Mertek wrote in a report last month.
Origo declined immediate comment.
In the statement to MTI, New Wave Media's outgoing owner and
CEO Istvan Szaraz said that the company turned a profit for the
first time in 2016, and Adam Matolcsy said that he had ambitious
plans to shake up the Hungarian media market with new
technology.
Neither Szaraz nor Matolcsy were available for further
comment. A central bank spokesman declined to comment.
Mertek says Origo is the single largest news web site in
Hungary, with 2.3 million users in the country of 10 million.
