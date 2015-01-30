* Hungary says to consider RTL concerns about ad tax
* RTL said tax would drive it from Hungary
* German Chancellor Merkel to visit Budapest on Monday
BUDAPEST, Jan 30 The Hungarian government could
change a steep advertising tax that has hit the local unit of
German media group Bertelsmann particularly hard, the
company said on Friday.
For its part, the government said on Friday it had met RTL
and would consider the company's concerns. The announcement
comes three days before a planned visit by German Chancellor
Angela Merkel to Budapest.
Last year, Hungary levied a tax on media companies rising to
50 percent on revenue above 20 billion forints ($87.9 million)
per year -- a level reached only by the Hungarian unit of RTL
Group, which is majority owned by Bertelsmann.
"For Hungary it is of special interest to maintain the
system of special taxes to ensure fair burden sharing," the
government said in a statement. "At the same time the government
is ready to weigh Bertelsmann group's opinion, which is
considerable and acceptable."
It gave no further details.
RTL Group Senior Vice President Oliver Fahlbusch told
Reuters: "To our knowledge the Hungarian Government is working
on an amendment of the ad tax law."
"We hope that our legal concerns would be addressed in such
an amendment which we would of course welcome and which would be
a good sign for international investors in Hungary," he said in
an emailed reply to questions.
Since taking power in 2010, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor
Orban has clashed with his European Union partners and foreign
investors over policies ranging from media reforms to "windfall"
taxes on specific sectors of the economy.
RTL said last year that the tax was an attempt to force it
out of business.
Both RTL and the government said the talks and any agreement
in no way involved RTL's programming or news coverage.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto and Marton Dunai; editing by Susan
Thomas)