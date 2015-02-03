BUDAPEST Feb 3 Hungary has proposed cutting a steep advertising tax and introducing a flat rate, the head of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's office told national news agency MTI late on Tuesday.

The tax has hit the local unit of German media group Bertelsmann particularly hard. Last Friday -- only days ahead of a visit by Chancellor Angela Merkel to Budapest -- the government said it had met RTL and would consider the company's concerns.

Janos Lazar, the minister in charge of Orban's office, did not say what the proposed new tax rate would be. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Susan Thomas)