BUDAPEST Oct 10 The state-owned Hungarian Development Bank (MFB) sold 750 million U.S. dollars worth of 7-year bonds on Thursday, the Thomson Reuters financial news service IFR said.

The final spread on the bonds was 410 basis points over corresponding mid-swaps, at the tight end of the final guidance of 410-420 basis points and below the initial price thought of 440 basis points, IFR said.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan were joint lead managers on the sale. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)