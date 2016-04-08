BUDAPEST, April 8 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) may still acquire a stake
in Hungary's state-owned MKB Bank, after the sale of the bank is
closed, the deputy governor of the National Bank of Hungary said
on Friday.
"EBRD was in the dataroom, it is interested in MKB Bank,"
Marton Nagy told reporters. "I think it is still involved, I
think there are talks ongoing between the winners and EBRD."
"If the EBRD appears (as a buyer), it can only be expected
after the closing of the transaction."
The central bank has agreed to sell MKB for 37 billion
forints to a consortium of three investors, Hungarian private
equity fund Metis, Luxembourg-based fund Blue Robin Investments
SCA and Hungarian pension fund Pannonia last week.
