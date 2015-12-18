(Adds detail, more comments)

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST Dec 18 Hungary aims to sell state-owned MKB Bank by the end of June after the bank's remaining distressed assets are spun off into a special purpose vehicle, the central bank said on Friday.

The National Bank of Hungary took control of MKB after Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government bought it from Germany's BayernLB late last year.

The central bank has been transforming Hungary's sixth-largest bank by assets to prepare for its privatisation by cutting costs and spinning off distressed assets.

Hungary has received indicative bids from "many" potential investors, central bank Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told a news conference.

"We want to get a good price for it," Nagy said, declining to comment on the identity and nationality of the investors or the number of non-binding bids submitted. The binding round of bidding for MKB Bank would start in January, he said.

Under a restructuring plan approved by the European Commission earlier this week, MKB Bank, which has posted steep losses in recent years, aims to achieve a "tangible" profit in 2016, Nagy said.

He added that should rise to about a 10-percent return on equity by 2019 under a new strategy, which he did not specify.

Banks in Hungary have suffered deep losses in recent years due to punitive measures by Orban's government, as well as a steep bank levy, which Hungary will reduce next year to boost lending and arrest a slowdown in economic growth.

MKB's balance sheet would shrink to about 1.6-1.7 trillion forints after assets worth a gross 213 billion forints ($731 million) are spun off into a special purpose vehicle, MSzVK, which will secure financing from a consortium of local banks.

K&H, the Hungarian unit of Belgium's KBC, will lead the consortium, which also includes OTP Bank, UniCredit and Erste Bank.

The banks will provide a 96 billion forint loan backed by a state guarantee so MSzVK can acquire the distressed assets, mostly non-performing project loans, from MKB.

The vehicle will take over the distressed assets above their current market value.

In return, MSzVK will acquire all the shares of the cleaned-up MKB. MKB's purchase price will also flow into MSzVK, providing it with the required capital needed should it incur any losses as it disposes of the bad assets.

"MKB will be put on a sustainable path, the protection of MKB's clients is fully ensured," Nagy said.

K&H and OTP Bank have already said they were not interested in bidding for a stake in MKB Bank. The central bank has said it aims to create a diverse ownership structure for MKB after it is sold, including both domestic and foreign investors.

($1 = 291.35 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Mark Potter)