* BayernLB seen replacing long-time MKB head Erdei

* Bank declines to comment

* Hungarian banks hit by tax, forex mortgage scheme

BUDAPEST, Feb 14 Germany's Bayerische Landesbank is expected to replace Tamas Erdei, the chairman and CEO of its loss-making Hungarian banking unit MKB, with one of his current deputies, Pal Simak, the business weekly Figyelo said on its www.figyelo.hu website.

A spokesman for MKB, one of Hungary's biggest commercial banks, declined to comment on the report.

Erdei has been MKB's CEO since 1994.

Bayerische said last year that it wanted to stabilise the earnings of MKB before a possible sale of the unit as part of the German bank's own restructuring.

MKB posted a net loss of 19 billion forints ($85.7 million)in the first half of 2011.

It made a 118 billion forint pretax loss in the full year 2010.

Hungarian banks were hit by deep recession in 2009. In 2010 the government launched the European Union's highest bank tax, and activity in the predominantly foreign-owned banking sector has also been cut by deleveraging in the European financial sector.

The country's banks suffered losses in the last months of 2011 due to a government scheme that allowed the early repayment of foreign currency mortgage loans at exchange rates deeply below market levels. ($1 = 221.6854 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Will Waterman)