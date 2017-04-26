BUDAPEST, April 26 Hungary's MKB Bank, the country's fifth-largest lender by assets, said in a statement on Wednesday that the bank had two new major shareholders.

Businessman Tamas Szemerey bought a 20.2 percent indirect stake in MKB, while MKB Bank Chief Executive Adam Balog bought a 9.8 percent indirect stake, MTI said.

An MKB spokeswoman declined further comment. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Sandor Peto. Editing by Jane Merriman)