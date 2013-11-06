(Refiled to remove extraneous text character in headline)

BUDAPEST Nov 6 Hungary's state asset manager MNV is selling up to 900 million euros ($1.22 billion) worth of bonds due in 2019 and exchangeable for shares in drug maker Richter, with the issue funding the redemption of an earlier issue.

Richter said later in a separate statement that the new bonds had been priced with a coupon of 3.375 percent per annum payable semi-annually in arrears, and an initial implied exchange price of 19.2109 euros per share.

"(This reflects) an exchange premium of 35 percent over the volume-weighted average price of the shares between launch and pricing of the new bonds of 4,226.4 forints per share and based on a EUR-HUF exchange rate of 297.00," Richter said.

MNV said the proceeds from the offering would be used to finance the repurchase of 833 million euros worth of 4.4 percent exchangeable bonds due in 2014 issued by MNV.

MNV, which controls a 25.24 percent stake in Richter, said the offering allows the issuer to extend its debt maturity profile at an attractive interest rate without compromising Hungary's stake in Richter.

The offer is being managed by Deutsche Bank and UniCredit. ($1=0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; Editing by Greg Mahlich)