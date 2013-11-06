(Refiled to remove extraneous text character in headline)
BUDAPEST Nov 6 Hungary's state asset manager
MNV is selling up to 900 million euros ($1.22 billion) worth of
bonds due in 2019 and exchangeable for shares in drug maker
Richter, with the issue funding the redemption of an
earlier issue.
Richter said later in a separate statement that the new
bonds had been priced with a coupon of 3.375 percent per annum
payable semi-annually in arrears, and an initial implied
exchange price of 19.2109 euros per share.
"(This reflects) an exchange premium of 35 percent over the
volume-weighted average price of the shares between launch and
pricing of the new bonds of 4,226.4 forints per share and based
on a EUR-HUF exchange rate of 297.00," Richter said.
MNV said the proceeds from the offering would be used to
finance the repurchase of 833 million euros worth of 4.4 percent
exchangeable bonds due in 2014 issued by MNV.
MNV, which controls a 25.24 percent stake in Richter, said
the offering allows the issuer to extend its debt maturity
profile at an attractive interest rate without compromising
Hungary's stake in Richter.
The offer is being managed by Deutsche Bank and UniCredit.
($1=0.7392 euros)
