* Consortium offered 10 bln forints for frequency blocks

* Can enter mobile telecoms market as fourth service provider

* Authority expects higher quality, more competition

BUDAPEST, Jan 31 A Hungarian state consortium including the National Post has won the right to enter the mobile telecommunications market as a fourth service provider, the local regulator said on Tuesday.

The National Telecommunications Authority said the winning group, which also includes state-owned electricity firm MVM and state development bank MFB, offered 10 billion forints ($44 million) for three radio wave frequency blocks in the 900 MHz range to provide mobile voice and data transfer services.

"As a result of the auction, the currently three-member market will enable the entry of a fourth service provider," the authority said in a statement.

It said it expected the new entrant to boost competition and raise the quality of services available to subscribers.

The three existing mobile phone service providers in Hungary are Magyar Telekom, a unit of Germany's Deutsche Telekom, Britain's Vodafone, and Norwegian group Telenor ASA.

In all the authority raised 43.88 billion forints by selling additional frequency blocks to the three existing providers to expand mobile broadband internet access across the central European country of 10 million people.

It said Vodafone bought two blocks in the 900 MHz band for 15.67 billion forints, Magyar Telekom acquired two blocks for 10.92 billion, while Telenor also purchased two blocks for 7.29 billion forints.

Romanian firm RCS&RDS S.A. and Vietnamese firm Viettel Group were dropped from the auction earlier, the authority said.