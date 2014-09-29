BUDAPEST, Sept 29 Hungary's telecommunications
authority NMHH on Monday said it has sold mobile broadband
frequencies to Deutsche Telecom unit Magyar Telekom and the
Hungarian units of Britain's Vodafone PLC and Norway's Telenor
ASA besides a new entrant, Digi Ltd.
The companies will pay a total of 130.6 billion
forints(530.25 million US dollar) for the frequencies, which can
be used for 20 years to operate fourth-generation mobile
broadband services.
Magyar Telekom will pay a total of 58.65 billlion forints,
Telenor 31.73 billion forints and Vodafone 30.23 billion forints
for the frequencies.
Romanian privately-owned Digi Telecommunications Ltd., a new
entrant to the mobile data market in Hungary, will pay 10
billion forints for a frequency package.
(1 US dollar = 246.3000 Hungarian forint)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)