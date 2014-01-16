* Talks held in more optimistic atmosphere
* Croatia still insists on corporate management accord
* MOL says ready to boost upstream investments in Croatia
By Igor Ilic and Krisztina Than
ZAGREB/BUDAPEST, Jan 16 Croatia and Hungarian
oil and gas company MOL took a first step towards a
possible compromise over the future of jointly owned Croatian
energy firm INA after wrangling over it for several
years.
They had failed to make headway in two previous rounds of
talks in Zagreb last year, but the two sides said Thursday's
talks were held in a much more "constructive and optimistic
spirit" and would soon continue.
Croatian Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak, who heads Zagreb's
negotiating team, said, however, that the main bone of
contention - corporate management of INA - had yet to be
tackled.
"We welcome MOL's intention to increase its upstream
investments in INA, and we are ready to talk about all the
business issues, but also including the corporate management,"
Vrdoljak said.
He said the talks between the two biggest shareholders in
the company would not be concluded until there was an agreement
on corporate management.
INA produces oil and gas, including operations in Africa and
the Middle East, runs two refineries and is Croatia's biggest
utility.
MOL is INA's biggest shareholder with just under
50 percent, while the Croatian government has a nearly 45
percent stake and accuses MOL of acting as a majority owner.
Croatia wants the right to influence major decisions.
MOL has refused to give up management control of INA and has
said it would sell its stake to Croatia or a third party unless
it secures an agreement that can lead to "value creation".
The Hungarian firm said the talks were based on a "rational
attitude" and that it was ready to continue the talks "in an
accelerated way".
MOL Chief Executive Jozsef Molnar, who headed its delegation
in Zagreb, said the two sides had discussed an upstream
development plan for INA.
"Today we were able to address the urgent need for relevant
permits," Molnar said in a statement.
"According to our business plan, if we receive the relevant
permits in time, INA will be able to produce an additional 4,300
barrels per day in the short term, which can be increased to
9,000 bbl/day in the mid-term," Molnar said.
A source close to MOL told Reuters on Thursday that for MOL,
selling its INA stake remains an option until negotiations are
settled successfully.
