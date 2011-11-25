* One-notch downgrade comes hours after rival S&P holds fire
By Sandor Peto and Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Nov 25 Credit rating agency
Moody's cut Hungary's debt to "junk" grade late on Thursday,
dealing a blow to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's unorthodox
economic policies and prompting his government to denounce the
move as a "financial attack".
Moody's lowered Hungary's sovereign rating by one notch to
Ba1, just below investment grade, with a negative outlook, hours
after rival Standard & Poor's held fire on a flagged downgrade
after Budapest said it would seek international aid.
The move followed warnings from all three major ratings
agencies that Orban's policies, which have eschewed traditional
austerity in favour of revenue-boosting steps like a special
bank tax and the nationalisation of $14 billion in pension
assets, had put Hungary's finances at risk.
It also came after Orban relaunched aid talks this week with
the International Monetary Fund, a dramatic reversal after he
cut cooperation with the Fund short last year after sweeping a
2010 election on a vow to regain "economic sovereignty".
Moody's cited rising uncertainty about Hungary's ability to
meet fiscal goals, high debt levels and what it called
increasingly constrained medium-term growth prospects.
"Moody's believes that the combined impact of these factors
will adversely impact the government's financial strength and
erode its shock-absorption capacity," it said in a statement.
Hungarian bond yields soared by about a full percentage
point, lifting its entire bond curve above 9 percent, but yields
dropped by about 20-30 basis points in afternoon trade as high
yields prompted buyers to enter the market.
The cost of insuring Hungarian debt against default jumped
to new record highs at 635 basis points, eclipsing earlier highs
hit in March 2009. The forint rebounded from morning
falls of about 1.6 percent to trade at 314.10 by 1259 GMT.
The Czech crown fell to a 17-month low and the
Polish zloty dipped beyond the 4.50 per euro level and
briefly approached a 27-month low of 4.537 hit in September.
Nicholas Spiro, managing director of Spiro Sovereign
Strategy, said that although most of central and Eastern Europe
was better off than southern Europe, fears over the euro zone
debt crisis and the Hungarian downgrade indicated turmoil ahead.
"There's no question that sentiment towards the region is
deteriorating rapidly and that even the most resilient economies
are in for a rough ride in the months ahead," he said.
SHORT-LIVED SURPLUS
The downgrade is a major setback for Orban, whose Fidesz
party ousted Socialists he has blamed for economic mismanagement
by winning a two-thirds majority in last year's election.
He has cut taxes for families and small firms and raised
tariffs on banks, utilities and other big, mainly foreign-owned,
firms, putting the country of 10 million on track to run one of
the European Union's only budget surpluses this year.
But his policies have failed to spur growth and irked voters
who resent his aggressive tactics and oppose his seizing private
pension savings to fund an inefficient public sector.
The government's unpredictability and rising pressure from
the euro zone crisis have hammered investor sentiment.
The forint has fallen 16.3 percent since July 1, versus 12.6
percent for its regional peer the Polish zloty and 6.7 percent
for the Czech crown.
The Economy Ministry has blamed the currency's plummet --
which has hit Hungarians who have borrowed in foreign currency
-- on market speculators. It said the downgrade was unwarranted,
the latest in a string of "financial attacks against Hungary".
"Obviously, the forint's weakening is not justified by
either the performance of the Hungarian economy, or the shape of
the budget," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.
The government cited its commitment to keep the budget
deficit below 3 percent of economic output next year, 1 percent
of GDP's worth of reserves in the 2012 budget, and an expected
decline in debt levels, as arguments against the rating cut.
But Moody's said the government's 2.5 percent of GDP budget
deficit target for next year may be difficult to meet due to
high funding costs and low economic growth.
The weak forint pushed Hungary's government debt to 82
percent of economic output by the end of the third quarter,
undoing the impact of Orban's $14 billion pension asset grab.
Hungary must roll over 4.7 billion euros in external debt
next year as it starts repaying part of its 20 billion euros,
2008 bailout from the IMF -- something that could be solved with
a new financing deal.
In his unexpected about face on potential IMF support, Orban
made clear that he would not accept any demands in exchange for
cash at the ready should the need arise. but Moody's said the
request to resume talks illustrated Budapest's funding
challenges.
"Even with such an arrangement, the government's debt
structure will remain vulnerable to shocks in the medium term,
which are inconsistent with a Baa3 rating," Moody's said.
"SAFETY NET"
The European Commission forecasts the economy will expand by
only 0.5 percent at most next year, far lower than the 3 percent
initially forecast in Orban's medium-term budget plan.
Complicating that further is high unemployment, weak bank
lending and 5 trillion forints in mostly Swiss franc denominated
foreign currency mortgages which have seen repayments soar due
to the franc's strength and forint's slide.
Orban has introduced an option for families to repay loans
at exchange rates below market levels, but that has roiled
markets and inflicted billions of forints of losses on the bank
sector, undermining growth and lending.
Economists said the gloomy economic outlook could combine
with the downgrade and increase pressure on Budapest to accept
an IMF deal with the monitoring and policy recommendations Orban
has spurned.
"As the economy will tumble into recession by around the
turn of the year, we expect that it will have no other choice
than to accept any IMF proposal, even if this would include
conditionalities," said Michal Dybula at BNP Paribas.
Moody's said it would further lower Hungary's rating if
there was a significant decline in government financial strength
due to a lack of progress on structural reforms and
implementation of a medium-term plan.
The ratings cut came just hours after S&P deferred its
decision on a possible downgrade of Hungary to non-investment
grade until end-February, pending IMF talks.
Fitch, another rating agency which has Hungary in the lowest
investment-grade category, has said an agreement on a new IMF
programme could reduce downward pressure on Hungary's rating.
