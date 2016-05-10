BUDAPEST May 10 Major banks in Hungary are considering the sale of their non-performing mortgages, financial sector sources told Reuters, as market appetite for such products grows due to the end of a foreclosure moratorium and a surge in real estate prices.

Hungary's high rate of non-performing loans, built up during the financial crisis, is a "significant risk" to the banking system, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said in its country update last Friday.

Two financial sector sources familiar with the plans said the Hungarian unit of Austrian Erste Group Bank and Italian UniCredit were among those considering the sale of some of their mortgages to private investors.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the portfolios could be worth about 250 million euros ($284.35 million) to 300 million euros each, adding that plans were in the early stages and any sale could take place in the second half of the year.

"The foreclosure moratorium has been scrapped, the legal structure has been arranged, the banks have created the required provisions and the real estate market is in an enormous upswing, above the pre-crisis levels of 2008," one of the sources said.

"Anyone not considering selling off their non-performing loans right now is just not thinking, period."

Press officials for Erste Bank and UniCredit declined to comment when asked about the plans.

One source said smaller British funds, some specialised central European investors and a couple of domestic players were potentially interested buyers.

Erste, one of Hungary's top retail banks, had a non-performing loan rate of 18.1 percent in the local retail segment at the end of last year.

UniCredit's bad retail loan rate stood at about 19 to 20 percent at the end of 2014 according to the latest annual report available on its website.

In March the central bank advised lenders to try to work with delinquent borrowers, suggesting the possible restructuring of their loans or a joint sale of their property, before banks opt for foreclosure or the sale of any portfolios.

But it added any sale of such mortgages, affecting about 130,000 borrowers in total, could free up cash and other resources for lending.

"The sale of non-performing portfolios should take place in an orderly form that is also transparent to borrowers and only after the process to find common solutions as recommended by the central bank has failed," it said. ($1 = 0.8792 euros) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)