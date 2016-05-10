BUDAPEST May 10 Major banks in Hungary are
considering the sale of their non-performing mortgages,
financial sector sources told Reuters, as market appetite for
such products grows due to the end of a foreclosure moratorium
and a surge in real estate prices.
Hungary's high rate of non-performing loans, built up during
the financial crisis, is a "significant risk" to the banking
system, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD) said in its country update last Friday.
Two financial sector sources familiar with the plans said
the Hungarian unit of Austrian Erste Group Bank and
Italian UniCredit were among those considering the
sale of some of their mortgages to private investors.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
portfolios could be worth about 250 million euros ($284.35
million) to 300 million euros each, adding that plans were in
the early stages and any sale could take place in the second
half of the year.
"The foreclosure moratorium has been scrapped, the legal
structure has been arranged, the banks have created the required
provisions and the real estate market is in an enormous upswing,
above the pre-crisis levels of 2008," one of the sources said.
"Anyone not considering selling off their non-performing
loans right now is just not thinking, period."
Press officials for Erste Bank and UniCredit declined to
comment when asked about the plans.
One source said smaller British funds, some specialised
central European investors and a couple of domestic players were
potentially interested buyers.
Erste, one of Hungary's top retail banks, had a
non-performing loan rate of 18.1 percent in the local retail
segment at the end of last year.
UniCredit's bad retail loan rate stood at about 19 to 20
percent at the end of 2014 according to the latest annual report
available on its website.
In March the central bank advised lenders to try to work
with delinquent borrowers, suggesting the possible restructuring
of their loans or a joint sale of their property, before banks
opt for foreclosure or the sale of any portfolios.
But it added any sale of such mortgages, affecting about
130,000 borrowers in total, could free up cash and other
resources for lending.
"The sale of non-performing portfolios should take place in
an orderly form that is also transparent to borrowers and only
after the process to find common solutions as recommended by the
central bank has failed," it said.
($1 = 0.8792 euros)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)