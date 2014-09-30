By Krisztina Fenyo
| BUDAPEST, Sept 30
BUDAPEST, Sept 30 Flipping through a dusty
folder of unidentified music scores in Budapest's national
library, Hungarian scholar Balazs Mikusi's heart skipped a beat
when he came across four pages of the score of a famous Mozart
sonata - written down by the composer himself.
Mikusi, head of the Hungarian National Szechenyi Library's
music collection, told Reuters TV about the moment he realised
what he had stumbled on.
"I of course remember the heartbeat. You are turning the
pages of hundreds of sources which are obviously written by
copiers, not the composer. And suddenly you see something that
is a composer's handwriting - and it even looks similar," he
said a few days after the manuscript was presented to the
public.
"I said 'This looks like Mozart', and very soon I realised
this must be Mozart because I started to read the piece, and it
happens to be one of the most famous Mozart sonatas."
Mikusi quickly cross-checked his finding with Mozart
experts, and they confirmed his discovery. The four pages were
the original score of the Piano Sonata in A Major, K.331, one of
the composer's most well-known sonatas.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart wrote the sonata around 1783 and
like most of his works, it was also copied down. This original
score was believed to have been lost. Only one page is preserved
in Salzburg.
"There were two people who I trust very much and whom I have
known for more than 10 years, one of them is Ulrich Leisinger,
director of Mozarteum Foundation in Salzburg, he wrote back very
soon saying yes this must be Mozart hand-writing," Mikusi said.
On Sunday, Mikusi will present his finding in Salzburg to
the Mozart scholar community.
He said there were many Mozart autographs that even turn up
at auctions, but the world has known about those for long.
"What makes it very interesting is that it's new, nobody has
ever seen this or if not ever, in the past 200 years," he said.
"Everybody is intrigued, all the pianists, even average
music lovers, and of course Mozart scholars, of what is actually
on this page, how should we re-interpret this sonata in the
light of this discovery," Mikusi said.
It remains a mystery how the score ended up in the
collection of the Szechenyi library.
Mikusi said for Mozart scholars the most interesting thing
will be to look at the differences between the original score
and the copies that would provide plenty of debate worldwide.
"In the menuetto there are a couple of passages that have
been much discussed, and many people started to correct the
first edition saying that Mozart's autograph could not possibly
have said that. And now we have the autograph and it actually
confirms the first edition," he said.
"So I think Mozart scholars will have to re-think what we
believe Mozart could have written down and what not."
"There are actually several differences but we should recall
that the first edition was probably authorised by Mozart so it
is always the case that the autograph should over-write the
first edition. One has to think about that in which case this
could be a printing mistake, or in other cases Mozart might have
corrected something.
"So this is not to say that this autograph is the Bible and
now we have to follow this. This makes the whole situation more
complicated and it is one of the most important sources that we
have to consider from now on."
(Reporting by Krisztina Fenyo and Krisztina Than; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)