BUDAPEST Oct 2 Hungary, along with other states
in central and eastern Europe, will host a command centre to
help coordinate deployment of NATO's rapid reaction force in an
emergency, the government said on Friday.
The U.S.-led military alliance has already activated similar
centres in Lithuania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Poland and
Romania.
Hungary said the command centre, called a NATO Force
Integration Unit, would be staffed by 40 officers from Hungary
and other NATO member states, but it would not be a base for
forces.
"Its task in peaceful times is to organise and plan
international exercises and, in an emergency, the coordination
of the NATO Reaction Force," the government spokesman's office
said in a reply to questions by Reuters.
The role of NATO's spearhead force, due to be fully
operational early next year, is likely to be discussed by
alliance defence ministers at a meeting in Brussels on Oct.8.
Some eastern European NATO members, including Poland, want
to keep the force's focus on deterring a possible Russian attack
in light of Moscow's annexation of Crimea in March last year.
"We started from the fact that the world is becoming a more
and more dangerous place and we may need fast and efficient help
from our allies," the spokesman said.
NATO said on its website that the centres would "help in
rapid deployment of Allied forces to the eastern part of the
Alliance if necessary."
