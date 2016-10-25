BUDAPEST Oct 25 Hungarian holding company
Opimus has acquired the publisher Mediaworks from
Austrian businessman Heinrich Pecina's Vienna Capital Partners,
the company said in a statement on Tuesday, bringing the company
into government-friendly hands.
Mediaworks abruptly closed down the country's largest
political daily, left-leaning Nepszabadsag, earlier this month,
and local media had speculated the company might be sold on to
Opimus, a marginal player on the Budapest bourse.
The closure of Nepszabadsag reignited criticism of Prime
Minster Viktor Orban, who has limited press freedoms with a
media law and whose associates have built a sprawling network of
news outlets, taking over old titles and starting new ones.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Alison Williams)