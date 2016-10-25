(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST Oct 25 Hungarian holding company
Opimus said on Tuesday it had acquired Mediaworks from
Vienna Capital Partners, a move bringing the publisher into
government-friendly hands after its shutdown of a major leftist
daily in disputed circumstances.
The closure of Nepszabadsag (People's Freedom), founded
during Hungary's abortive popular uprising against Soviet
domination 60 years ago, reignited criticism over rightist Prime
Minister Viktor Orban's legal moves to curb independent media.
His associates have built a sprawling network of news
outlets, taking over old titles and starting new ones, raising
European Union concern about risks to Hungarian democracy.
Mediaworks abruptly shut Nepszabadsag, Hungary's largest
political daily, earlier this month and local media had
speculated the publisher might be sold on to Opimus, a marginal
player on the Budapest bourse seen as close to an Orban ally.
Austrian businessman Heinrich Pecina's Vienna Capital
Partners told state news agency MTI that Opimus made an offer
after Nepszabadsag's closure, which Mediaworks blamed on
financial difficulties and said was temporary.
"We sincerely hope that the new owner can further build
Mediaworks Hungary, including solving the current problems at
Nepszabadsag," Vienna Capital Partners said in a statement.
Nepszabadsag's deputy editor in chief said Mediaworks'
business arguments did not hold up and that the daily was closed
down because of articles critical of the Orban government.
Local media have reported that Opimus is under the influence
of an important Orban ally, a businessman named Lorinc Meszaros.
A Reuters review of documents supported that perception.
Meszaros did not respond to repeated attempts by Reuters to
obtain comment.
Asked about the deal, Orban's spokesman Bertalan Havasi told
Reuters: "Opimus is an open, exchange-traded company. It has
several owners and invests extensively. The government does not
wish to comment on any Hungarian company's investments."
The Opimus Group launched several new companies earlier this
year, among them Opimus Press, which issued 20 million euros
worth of bonds in a private placement it said was designed to
finance unspecified acquisitions.
Mediaworks was Opimus Press' first takeover.
The takeover consummated a win-win move by Orban, Mertek
Institute media analyst Gabor Polyak said. "The premier got rid
of Nepszabadsag and secured a friendly media network," he said.
He said Meszaros, who had not held a media portfolio before,
joins several other business magnates in building a media
foothold after Orban's falling-out with media tycoon Lajos
Simicska. "Now there are several oligarchs and they all owe
their power to Orban. None more so than Meszaros."
On Oct. 20, Nepszabadsag journalists published their work in
Budapest's street newspaper sold by homeless people, seeking
somehow to keep the paper alive.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Mark Heinrich)