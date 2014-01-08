* Socialist chairman Mesterhazy says will run for PM
* Socialists seal election deal with ex-PM's new party
* Opinion polls show Orban winning another four-year term
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Jan 8 Hungary's fractured centre-left
opposition threw its weight behind Socialist Party chairman
Attila Mesterhazy on Wednesday as their candidate to challenge
Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a parliamentary election this
spring.
But opinion polls suggest Mesterhazy will struggle to oust
Orban, who has used his large majority over the past four years
to enact sometimes controversial measures that have upset
foreign investors, the European Union and human rights groups.
"The (Socialist) Congress will finalise the new situation in
which I will be nominated to run for prime minister," Mesterhazy
told Reuters, referring to a party meeting set for late January.
"The task is great and I accept the challenge," said the
39-year-old trained economist and motor cycling enthusiast.
Hungary's President Janos Ader must announce in the coming
weeks an election date in April or May. The earliest possible
date it can be held is April 6.
Orban's centre-right Fidesz party has extended its lead in
opinion polls after a series of voter-pleasing measures,
including utility price cuts, higher salaries for teachers and
more generous child care benefits.
A poll late last month gave Fidesz 31 percent support
against 15 percent for Mesterhazy's Socialists (MSZP), but
political analysts say about a third of voters are still
undecided about which party to back. ]ID:nL6N0K919R]
Orban's government has rewritten swathes of Hungarian law,
including the constitution in a way that critics say cements its
hold on power while using a hefty bank levy and special taxes on
mostly foreign-owned companies to cut Hungary's budget deficit.
ECONOMIC MISMANAGEMENT
In power since 2010, Orban says his measures have saved
Hungary from a Greek-style collapse after years of economic
mismanagement by previous Socialist governments.
Mesterhazy's party wants to scrap Hungary's flat tax, which
it says favours the rich, and to boost bank lending.
Mesterhazy and Gordon Bajnai, a former prime minister and
leader of a new centre-left party Egyutt (Together) 2014, agreed
on Wednesday to form a joint list of candidates and to invite
another former Socialist premier, Ferenc Gyurcsany, and his new
party Democratic Coalition (DK) to join them.
Gyurcsany gained notoriety in 2006, when he admitted that
the Socialists had lied "day and night" to secure re-election,
sparking violent street protests. He was replaced by Bajnai in
2009, then left the Socialists in 2011 to form DK.
Gyurcsany declined to comment on Wednesday but earlier this
week told MTI news agency that his party was ready for talks.
Egyutt 2014 and DK each had four percent in the latest
opinion poll, below the 5 percent threshold to enter parliament.
The moves towards greater cooperation among the centre-left
parties contrast sharply with the disunity of recent years.
But analyst Agoston Mraz, director of the right-leaning
Nezopont Institute, said the leftists appeared to be focusing
more on core supporters rather than undecided voters.
"This (rapprochement) is a demonstration of power targeting
core voters but alienates those sceptical of the left," he said.
"It is unlikely to change their election chances."
