BUDAPEST Jan 12 Hungary is waiting for
arguments from the European Union on disputed laws and when they
are convincing, the government will be ready to consider
modifying the legislation, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on
Thursday.
Orban, whose conservative government is preparing for talks
with the International Monetary Fund and EU on a new funding
deal to avert a market meltdown, said Hungary would continue to
finance itself from the market after securing a backstop from
lenders.
"Our general approach is that we are open and flexible, we
are ready to negotiate all the points but what we need is not
political opinion but arguments," he told a small group of
reporters in English.
"And when the arguments on behalf of the EU are convincing
that it's better to accept and follow that line, there is no
reason not to do that."
Orban said this year Hungary's budget deficit would be below
3 percent of gross domestic product without any extraordinary
measures, for the first time since it joined the EU in 2004.
"I am sure that after an agreement with the IMF we will be
able to stay on the financial market because the agreement with
the IMF is not (in order) to leave the financial markets," he
said.
"So if we are able, when we are able to stay on the
financial market and at the same time we have the financial
background of the agreement with the IMF, so when this package
is put together, the economy can move towards stronger economic
growth."
"And my best case scenario is that in one month, after one
month, the main subject relating to the Hungarian economy is not
how to finance the economy, but how successful the growth plan
could be."