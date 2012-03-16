* Pro-govt protest attracts 250,000-local news agency
* PM Orban: will defend new constitution, Brussels must
treat equally
* Tens of thousands protest against govt at separate rally
in Budapest
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, March 15 Hungary's Prime
Minister Viktor Orban hit back at Brussels on Thursday for
criticising his fiscal policies, telling tens of thousands of
supporters at a rally that they would not be treated as
second-class European citizens.
Orban's conservative government is locked in a row with the
European Union over legislation that Brussels says hurts the
independence of the central bank and judiciary, which has so far
blocked talks on a financing deal with the EU and the
International Monetary Fund.
In a fiery speech on the anniversary of the country's 1848
revolution against Habsburg rule, Orban told a crowd estimated
by local news agency MTI at 250,000 that Hungary deserved to be
treated equally with other EU members.
"The programme and the desire of Hungarians in 2012 goes
like this: we will not be a colony," said Orban, drawing a
parallel with the 1848 freedom fight.
"As a European nation we demand equal treatment. We will
not be second class European citizens. Our rightful demand is to
have the same standards apply to us, which apply to other
countries."
Analysts say the EU has been more harsh with Budapest to
make it an example after Orban ignored warnings from Brussels
and used his two-thirds majority in parliament to pass Europe's
highest banking tax, a new central bank law, and other policies
criticized as ineffective and potentially undemocratic.
Increasing pressure on Orban's government, EU finance
ministers suspended Hungary's planned access to half a billion
euros in development funds on Tuesday for failure to keep its
budget in check.
Orban's Fidesz party swept to power in 2010 and has since
rewritten over 300 laws and the country's constitution in ways
which critics said weakened democratic checks and balances in
the former communist state.
Hungary, the most heavily indebted nation in central Europe,
needs the IMF loan to cut its borrowing costs.
Opposition parties say Fidesz has used its strong mandate to
cement its powers well beyond the end of its current term in
government. The next elections are due in 2014.
Orban said European bureaucrats were looking at Hungary
"with distrust" because the country chose new ways in its
policies in order to cut state debt.
"We are more than familiar with the character of unsolicited
comradely assistance, even if it comes wearing a finely tailored
suit and not a uniform with shoulder patches," he said.
"We want Hungary to revolve around its own axis, therefore
we are going to protect the constitution."
Orban's government has taken unorthodox measures, including
big windfall taxes on banks and a nationalisation of private
pension funds, to keep the budget deficit in check. This has
hurt foreign banks, mostly from Austria and Germany, and some
foreign companies.
But many Hungarians feel the criticism from the EU, which
Hungary joined in 2004, is unfair.
"We strengthen our government and stick by them in this
freedom fight," said Mihaly Varga, 56, an architect. "Europe has
singled out Hungary in an unjust manner and many of us are upset
about this."
However, Fidesz' public support has dropped sharply since
its election victory in 2010, even though its political
opposition remains weak and fragmented.
In another part of Budapest, tens of thousands of people
demonstrated against the government at a protest organised by
grassroots civil organisations and student groups.
"If we choose to stay (in the EU) then we need to resolve
our problems based on the club's rules," said Levente Halasz,
one of the protesters.