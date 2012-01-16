* Hungary PM Orban "enemy of democracy", author says
* Hungarian debt at junk status, party popularity plummets
* Orban unbowed, spokesman says no "knockout" blow
By Michael Roddy
FELCSUT, Hungary, Jan 15 Hungarian Prime
Minister Viktor Orban has played soccer at a near-professional
level and prides himself as a sportsman, but his respect for the
rules of democracy increasingly is being called into question,
at home and abroad.
A player since childhood who advanced to the domestic league
level, Orban, 48, founded a soccer academy in his home village
west of Budapest, built a country house here, just beyond the
goal line of one of its nine soccer pitches, and still comes out
from the capital to work with his "personal trainer".
"He played midfield or forward, but he was somebody who was
a playmaker, somebody who organised the play, and always went
forward -- mainly on the right side," said Gyorgy Szollosi, the
spokesman for the Puskas Academy, named for the late soccer
legend Ferenc Puskas, who led the national team that famously
defeated England in 1953 and later played for Real Madrid.
Orban is a fierce competitor, but some of his growing
legions of critics, inside and outside Hungary, say that in
politics, he's taken that competitive spirit too far.
They say he and his centre-right Fidesz party, which won an
overwhelming two-thirds majority in parliament in 2010, are
undermining democratic institutions and checks and balances.
"The way I see him, since 2002, 2003, is that he is the
biggest adversary and enemy of democracy in Hungary," said
author Jozsef Debreczeni, who has written two books about Orban,
only the first of them with his cooperation.
The dates he refers to are those of a crushing defeat for
Orban, who was elected prime minister for the first time in
1998, the youngest in Hungary's history, only to be thrown out
when his term was up in 2002.
"It is not power that destroyed him, but losing power," said
Debreczeni, who once was part of an Orban "braintrust" but now
is vice president of a new party formed by Ferenc Gyurcsany.
The former Socialist prime minister was shunned by Orban and
Fidesz after remarks he made to a 2006 party gathering, saying
he had lied to the people about the state of the economy, were
made public. The Socialists were crushed in the 2010 vote.
Debreczeni's criticisms could be -- and in some quarters are
-- dismissed as partisan, but he is not the only one to issue
Orban the political and economic equivalent of a yellow penalty
card. Orban and his team are manoeuvring to avoid getting the
equivalent of a red one, which might force Orban to step aside,
or trigger early elections.
DOWNGRADE TO JUNK
It's a close-run thing. Hungary's debt has been downgraded
to junk status by three major credit-rating agencies and the
European Commission is contemplating sanctions because of what
some Western powers see as an anti-democratic bent to a new
constitution that took effect this month.
The IMF, as a precondition for giving Hungary a badly needed
financial lifeline, is demanding changes to laws it says could
undermine the independence of the central bank.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, after talks with
Orban last June, expressed concern about democratic freedoms in
Hungary, and followed up with a letter in December.
Tens of thousands of Hungarians rallied outside the National
Opera House in Budapest in early January, calling for the
removal of the man they called the "Viktator" while Orban
attended a gala event inside to launch the new constitution.
The state-run public television channel's coverage of the
demonstration, in which its reporter was positioned at one of
the few places near the opera house where no protesters could be
seen, has become a parody hit on the Internet and sparked
scathing comparisons to trickery that went on in the media under
communist times
The editorial board of The Washington Post last week said
"the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban now more closely
resembles the autocratic regimes of Russia and Belarus than
fellow EU democracies".
The description made the Orban government bristle, with
Foreign Minister Janos Martonyi saying "such sweeping insults
cannot be discussed seriously".
It could make a lesser man than Orban -- not to mention the
Fidesz party around him, which was able to rush through the new
constitution and literally hundreds of new laws in record time
over the past year because of its outsize majority in parliament
-- crumble, or at least humble.
Not so Orban, whose reputation on and off the soccer pitch
is that of someone who always pushes forward and never goes back
without a fight.
"If I have to write memoirs at some point, and the question
is why we had to undertake all these conflicts, the new
constitution, then I will write that I waited, with millions
like me, for 20 years so that we can complete what we started in
Hungary in 1989," Orban said in a rare meeting with the Western
media last week, speaking about the year the Iron Curtain
collapsed and Hungary emerged from four decades of communism.
Reporters attending the almost two-hour-long session, most
of which was off the record, said Orban was unbowed and feisty
-- as if ready for a second half, which is likely to be rough
indeed.
"This kind of huge pressure does not bother Viktor Orban at
all," said Gabor Fodor, who established Fidesz with Orban in the
late 1980s, giving Orban a platform for his famous call in 1989
for Soviet troops to leave Hungary. The two split in the early
'90s, leaving Orban in charge of Fidesz and Fodor to join a
liberal party.
"The young Orban wouldn't be on speaking terms with the
present one, but I'm a liberal," Fodor told Reuters.
HARD TIMES
These are hard times in Hungary, both in the rarefied world
of high finance, and right down at street level.
After the latest of the three downgrades of its sovereign
government debt to junk status, in large part because of what
the ratings agencies have criticised as unorthodox and
unpredictable economic policies of the Orban government,
Hungary's forint currency hit a record low of 324 to the euro.
That makes imported commodities more expensive, including
petrol, which last week soared to a record high of more than 420
forints to the litre -- meaning it would cost roughly $6.50 per
U.S. gallon in a country where the average take-home pay is
about 500 euros ($640) a month.
Among the measures that Orban's government adopted after it
took power in May of 2010 was to institute a so-called "flat
tax" of 16 percent across the board, for all taxpayers, that the
government says is intended to leave more money in people's
pockets, in large part to boost the ranks of the middle class.
That was the theory. The reality is that the flat tax
reduced government tax intake by some 500 billion forints last
year, contributing in part to the financial uncertainty that has
hurt Hungary's financial standing, led to its debt being
downgraded and knocked the stuffing out of the forint.
"I got some tax breaks, yes, but the business environment
got so much worse that the tax break is no relief at all," said
Balazs Szanto, a lawyer ducking under a balcony near the
Hungarian parliament to escape a sudden outburst of hail.
The Orban government, claiming that by one subterfuge or
another, hundreds of thousands of Hungarians get state benefits
without working, while only some 3 million of the country's 10
million population are gainfully employed, has forced many
people to do mostly menial jobs for dole money, which
predictably has not gone down well either.
"I don't mind if I have to work for my money but I want to
make ends meet on what I get," said Bela Nagy, 49, an unemployed
man in a rundown area of Budapest who is from Hungary's large
Roma community, which is subject to widespread discrimination.
"It's not fair that they make me work and then stick me with
a measly 30,000 to 40,000 forints in my hand. What am I going to
do with that?"
"We all have to work in the black market," he added. "How
else do you think I could eat?"
PLUNGING POPULARITY
Opinion polls show that Szanto and Nagy are not alone in
their disillusionment with a government that waltzed into
parliament with the biggest majority ever seen in post-communist
Hungary.
It was sufficiently large to let Fidesz rewrite laws and
pass a new constitution without the help, or even sometimes the
participation, of parties of the fractured and mostly
then-demoralised opposition.
Having lost nearly half its supporters since the 2010
election, public support for Orban's Fidesz party dropped by
another two percentage points to 16 percent in January from
December, an Ipsos poll published last week found. Of those
polled, 57 percent said they had no party preference and a
staggering 84 percent said the country was on the wrong track.
Orban expressed the desire, in a speech before the 2009
elections, to end the fierce, ruinous partisanship that has
beset Hungarian politics almost since the collapse of communism
and that "a large ruling party would emerge in a lasting way, a
central political sphere, which will be able to define national
issues", but the polls show that goal slipping away.
Opposition parties and movements, recovering or being formed
from scratch after Fidesz's lopsided victory, think the time is
ripe to lay the groundwork for a massive fightback in elections
due in 2014 -- or sooner should the government collapse.
Following its near total wipeout in 2010, the former ruling
Socialist Party, successor to the communists, has a new party
president who is projecting a younger, less hidebound image than
his predecessors.
The four-year-old "green" LMP (Politics Can Be Different)
party blends Obama-style, Internet fund-raising with
street-savvy, Western-media-friendly publicity tactics, like
members chaining themselves to the gates of parliament, as they
did in December, and organising the big Opera House rally.
Asked about the chanting of "Viktator!" at that rally, party
leader and member of parliament Benedek Javor said he did not
know who coined it but added, "I guess it's so logical they use
it everywhere" -- even though he does not totally agree with it.
"Hungary is not a dictatorship but it has left the
democratic community -- it's somewhere midway between democracy
and dictatorship," he told Reuters in an interview at his
parliamentary office.
"Still there are independent newspapers or online sites and
news portals, there are opposition parties, there are
demonstrations which are not banned.
"On the other hand, they (Fidesz) really just destroyed most
of the checks and balances in the democratic system, while
arguing that they are doing the same thing as in other European
states. The difference is they have selected the worst practices
from different European states and made a system of it."
The trouble for the Socialists, as well as for LMP, is that
no matter how unpopular Fidesz may be, it remains the most
popular party. Support for the Socialists in the Ipsos poll was
a tepid 11 percent, for LMP a barely measurable four percent.
STILL CONFIDENT
Perhaps this is why, in the face of the strong and chilly
headwind blowing into Hungary from Western European capitals,
Brussels and Washington, Orban and his close advisers are
confident he will remain in power, indeed that Fidesz will win
the next election, though the party is unlikely to retain its
two-thirds majority.
"He's still very committed and very confident, and we want
to be successful, we still want to make Hungary one of the most
successful European or Central European countries," Orban's
spokesman Peter Szijjarto said.
"There's not a knockout feeling, you know."
Still, to stick with Szijjarto's shifting of the sports
imagery, there are more rounds to go in the bout between Orban
and his critics, some of whom, like the IMF and the European
Commission, hold the pursestrings to the massive amount of
standby loans Hungary needs to keep its borrowing costs from
going so high that the country could be faced with bankruptcy.
Already Hungarian bonds have been pegged at yields above a
ruinous nine percent.
That is why Hungary despatched a delegation to Washington to
assuage the potentates of the IMF in advance of a meeting in
Brussels this week where the European Commission will discuss
possible sanctions on Hungary. The greater the probability of
sanctions, the less likely Hungary is to get the money it needs,
so the government is now saying it would do its best to modify
legislation if needed, and reassure markets.
To some extent, the game plan is working.
"We're essentially saying that at the moment we think that
the IMF-EU programme will be finalised by the end of the quarter
because the government will have to concede on additional
measures for the budget and will probably have to amend whatever
the EU demands are on the central bank laws and the other
financial stability laws," said Raffaella Tenconi, an economist
for BofA Merrill Lynch Global.
Tenconi is not alone, though, in thinking that an agreement
will not be the end of the story.
"Where we are particularly sceptical is on the
implementation of the programme," she said in a telephone
interview.
"So our main concern is actually that, once the programme
starts, it doesn't run smoothly and it can be halted again
because the implementation is incomplete."