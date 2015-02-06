* Oligarch accuses PM of wanting to shut down critical media
* Criticism comes as discontent mounts in Orban's party
By Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Feb 6 Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor
Orban, whose ruling party faces growing discontent in its ranks,
suffered a serious setback on Friday when a longtime friend and
leading oligarch publicly turned against him.
Orban's Fidesz party has displayed cracks recently as his
government committed policy errors and diplomatic gaffes, and
seen its approval ratings drop by a third only a year after
winning a general election.
Lajos Simicska, a high school and college friend of Orban's,
accused him of wanting to shut down independent media with
planned changes to tax rates they pay on advertising.
Simicska, a former Fidesz treasurer, has long played an
elder statesman role in the party, but his close relations with
Orban seem to have soured since the prime minister was reelected
in 2014 to another four-year term.
He is one of the wealthiest oligarchs close to Orban's
party, with wide-ranging business interests including the
leading conservative daily newspaper Magyar Nemzet, news
television HirTV and Lanchid radio.
The businessman, who rarely appears in public, told the
investigative website Atlatszo.hu that he would fight back.
"Of course the media, our media, will fight that and will
not give a damn about what Orban says," said Simicska, who could
not immediately be reached by telephone.
"I take democracy seriously, and I take the role of media in
the world seriously ... and I'll insist on this as an owner," he
added.
His public break with Orban is the most serious conflict
within Fidesz in the past 20 years, said Peter Kreko, director
of think tank Political Capital.
"People have tried to deny it but the war around Fidesz
exists and goes on," he told Reuters. "Orban either pacifies
this conflict very quickly or it could be damaging for him as
well."
The change would introduce a flat tax rate in place of a
steep tax for the biggest companies that led to complaints by
the German media group Bertelsmann, whose RTL Group
operates in Hungary.
No new rate has been announced, but Simicska said the change
would spread the tax burden among smaller media.
The editors of Simicska's newspaper, television, radio and
news website operations all resigned on Friday. According to two
sources, they did not want to submit to pressure from him to
criticise Orban and his government.
Simicska told Atlatszo.hu he would personally lead HirTV and
would appoint new editors to the other media.
A government spokeswoman declined to comment, saying
Simicska's statements were "an internal matter of privately
owned media companies".
