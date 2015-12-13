BUDAPEST Dec 13 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday he was ready to lead his ruling Fidesz party in 2018 national elections, aiming to become prime minister for a third consecutive term.

"I would like to make it clear to you that in 2 years' time, if the trust is there, I am ready to lead you in the election fight and ... if we win, to continue my work at the head of the government," Orban told his party's congress.

A recent poll by Median showed Orban's Fidesz, in power since 2010, had 51 percent support among decided voters, compared with 21 percent for the second strongest party, the far-right Jobbik. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Mark Potter)