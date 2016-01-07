* PM Orban has lost support of media tycoon, a long-time
friend
* Faces struggle to command broad media support ahead of
2018 vote
* His close allies now attempting to build new media network
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Jan 7 As Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban seeks to retain power in 2018, he faces a struggle
to muster the broad media support that has underpinned his rule
in recent years.
When Orban won a second consecutive term in 2014, with a
two-thirds parliamentary majority intact, he owed much of that
success to leading TV and radio stations either swinging behind
his right-wing Fidesz party or largely refraining from
criticism.
As well as state media, he enjoyed the support of several
private news outlets - bolstered by his long-time friend and
supporter Lajos Simicska, a media tycoon whose empire includes
news channel Hir TV, national and local radio stations and
advertising companies.
But Orban can no longer bank on this backing.
Relations have soured with Simicska, who publicly turned
against the prime minister after the election over changes to
Hungary's advertising tax that hit his sprawling holdings.
"We have lost our media, the right-wing media that helped
the supporters of Fidesz," Orban said last year. "There is a
conflict between the government and the owners of the dominant
right-wing media. That is the truth."
And as he looks to extend his premiership once again in
2018, he faces a formidable task to regain the level of
influence over the media offered by Simicska.
Three of the premier's close allies are leading efforts to
do so, according to several media sources. They are former
Hollywood producer Andrew G. Vajna, now the government's film
commissioner, Orban's head of communications Antal Rogan, and
Arpad Habony, the premier's long-time adviser, the sources said.
Vajna, Habony and Rogan did not respond to requests for
comment.
Orban's spokesman said the prime minister had nothing to add
to his comments last year, when he called for "right-wing
civilians" to create supportive media outlets.
BATTLE FOR TV2
A crucial battleground is TV2 Group. It includes TV2 - the
country's second-largest privately-owned television station
after German-owned RTL - as well as three other
smaller cable channels, representing a big slice of the
Hungarian media market.
Simicska has never owned the company, but a close business
partner of his had a contract that gave him the option to buy it
at any time he chose - in practice giving the tycoon significant
influence over decisions at the group.
Vajna bought TV2 in October from two executives of the
group, only for the agreement to be contested immediately by
Simicska's partner, who said he had exercised his option to buy
the company two days before the deal was announced.
The resulting legal battle has yet to yield a clear outcome.
But industry players say loss-making and debt-laden TV2 badly
needs extra revenue from state advertising and also the
long-anticipated introduction of a cable distribution fee - both
of which they say are more likely if Vajna owns the firm and not
a competitor.
"Acquiring TV2 now is hardly good business without the
proper government connections," an executive at a leading TV
station said on condition of anonymity.
TV2 and its senior executives declined to comment.
Hungary's government denies exerting pressure on the media
and says it meets EU standards on media freedom.
Vajna, who made his name producing movie franchises like
Terminator and Rambo and now owns four of five Hungarian casino
concessions, told the daily Nepszabadsag this week that TV2 was
one of several media projects he was involved with, and denied
he was doing Orban's bidding.
"Of course I mentioned this undertaking to him but it would
be a stretch to say we discussed it," the 71-year-old said.
Vajna has also said he would put up the investment needed to
make TV2 successful and profitable, without giving details.
NEW MEDIA GROUP
Meanwhile 48-year-old Habony - who has helped orchestrate
several Fidesz election victories as an unofficial spin doctor
for Orban - has launched a new media company, Modern Media Group
(MMG).
The group has denied it will be a mouthpiece for Orban, but
its launch last year came shortly before the premier publicly
appealed to his supporters to create new outlets through which
the government can get its message across.
MMG so far consists of two news websites, 888.hu and
Lokal.hu, which often carry state advertising, and a free weekly
magazine that prints 500,000 copies in Budapest.
The group's CEO is Peter Keresztesi, also communications
chief at the government-affiliated think-tank Szazadveg. He said
the owners had seen a gap in the media market - he did not
elaborate on that, and declined to discuss the group's plans.
Asked whether MMG would support the government, he said:
"The company is organised on a market basis. Any subject that
goes down well with media consumers could be interesting."
Rogan's role in the trio's media drive is on the advertising
side, according to the industry sources.
As part of his job as the government's communications chief,
he oversees a 25 billion forint ($85.5 million) advertising
budget - making him the biggest player in Hungary's 189 billion
forint advertising market.
The executive at a leading TV station said the large state
advertising budget served as a big attraction for investors in
the media industry.
"But it takes knowing when to shut up, and 25 billion will
influence that too. If you shut up you can proceed to the cash
desk," said the executive, adding: "There is no independent
media in Hungary."
While Habony, Vajna and Rogan are pursuing separate paths,
industry sources say they have worked have closely together for
years and are now co-ordinating their efforts. The three are
friends and are often seen and photographed together.
"That these three people move in concert is beyond doubt,"
said Gabor Polyak, a media analyst at think-tank Mertek. "Rogan
doles out the money, while Habony and Vajna build a media
network, using their connections and capital."
Rogan and government spokesmen did not respond to repeated
requests for comment about the allocation of the state
advertising budget.
($1 = 292.3700 forints)
