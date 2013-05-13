* Some foreign banks want to quit, OTP in talks to buy two
-CEO
* Foreign ownership could fall, big bank tax scares off
foreigners
* High bank tax kills growth in long term
BUDAPEST, May 13 Hungary's OTP Bank is
in talks to buy two banks from foreign owners who plan to
withdraw from the country's banking sector, OTP Chairman and CEO
Sandor Csanyi said on Monday.
He also told InfoRadio that Hungary should cut its huge
taxes on banks in the longer term or face economic stagnation
and an exodus of foreign-owned banks who make losses.
"In one case we have already submitted a bid, not a binding
one but a written bid, and in another case we are in the final
stage of the talks," he said in an interview.
OTP is Central Europe's biggest independent lender, and the
biggest commercial bank in the country where most banks are in
foreign hands.
Csanyi said Hungary needed Europe's highest bank tax in past
years to consolidate its state budget, but the government should
cut the level which would otherwise keep lending low.
"In the long term these taxes are clearly anti-growth and
that should be changed, otherwise there will not be sustained
growth and then the budget consolidation happened in vain and
will not be sustainable," Csanyi said.
The bank tax has been a key plank of the government's fiscal
policy, which has helped it finance personal income tax cuts and
cut the budget deficit to below the European Union's (EU)
threshold, 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has also said he wanted a rise
in Hungarian ownership in the bank sector.
Csanyi said it was realistic to expect such a rise in the
next years, and that could even benefit the economy as
foreign-owned banks have cut their activity more since the 2008
global crisis than banks managed from within the country, like
OTP.
"There are visible signs that some banks want to leave
Hungary and these are not small banks," he said. "The question
is who will buy these: another foreign bank which stays in
Hungary or OTP or (state-owned development bank) MFB."
But the country will not be able to finance economic
recovery if too many foreign banks withdraw, Csanyi said.
"The Hungarian bank tax is 15 times the EU (European Union)
average... that cannot be sustained long or sooner or later
banks who post losses quit from Hungary," he added.
He said OTP's ongoing talks about the two acquisitions could
take 3 or 4 months, while it was not sure that OTP's bid would
win as it had a conservative approach in pricing.
One risk considered is a possible further rise in the taxes
on banks even though OTP thinks the government does not need
that to keep the deficit below 3 percent, he said.
The government has grudgingly pledged to take new steps to
persuade the European Commission that it can keep the deficit
below the 3 percent threshold.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Chris Reese)