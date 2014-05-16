* Moderates risk costs, avoids expected goodwill writedown
* Ukrainian business suffers amid crisis, sees more erosion
* Core Hungarian business, other banks solid
* NPL rises steeply as one big client falters in Hungary
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, May 16 Moderating risk costs and no
new goodwill writedowns allowed Hungarian lender OTP Bank
to turn a modest profit in the first quarter even as
it paid a hefty bank tax in Hungary and faced a hostile market
situation in Ukraine and Russia.
In its earnings statement published on Friday, OTP showed a
profit of 5.86 billion forints ($26.34 million), compared with
analyst expectations of a 5.7 billion forint loss in a poll by
business website portfolio.hu.
Even as the bank was not forced to write down any goodwill
as some analysts had expected, that was still the third-worst
result in the past five years for the bank, which was profitable
in nearly every quarter even in the economic crisis after 2008.
Ex-communist central Europe's largest independent lender,
OTP operates in many countries in the region and the Ukrainian
and Russian operations have been profitable businesses in the
past, but the ongoing conflict and delinquency among borrowers
sapped those markets.
At the end of the first quarter, OTP's management reckoned
with a fairly swift resolution in the Ukrainian crisis - a
scenario that it considered less and less probable now, the bank
said in its quarterly report.
"In case the situation further escalates and the anticipated
consolidation gets out of reach, that would negatively affect
the medium-term expectations and performance of OTP Bank
Ukraine, consequently it will have a material impact on the
value of the company," OTP said.
The bank expects a fragile environment in Ukraine for the
rest of the year and its subsidiary there is likely to post a
loss of about 10 billion to 20 billion forints this year, it
said.
In Russia, OTP said it would also post a loss this year as
risk costs improved more slowly than it had expected with more
clients falling behind on payments in the bank's flagship
consumer loan portfolio than before.
Overall, OTP's risk provisions reached 68.9 billion forints
in the first quarter after a 91.6 billion forint charge in the
fourth quarter.
In its markets other than Russia and Ukraine, OTP reported
solid numbers. Without a special bank tax that is due in the
first quarter, the core Hungarian business posted a 33.9 billion
forint profit, up 55 percent from a year before.
The Bulgarian unit posted a net profit of 11.3 billion
forints, up 25 percent from the same period last year, and all
other subsidiaries were also profitable, the bank said.
NON-PERFORMING LOANS
The rate of non-performing loans jumped to 21.2 percent of
the loan book from 19.8 percent at the end of 2013, breaking a
pattern of slow improvement in recent quarters, which the bank
put down mostly to one large borrower falling behind in
repayment in Hungary.
The bank's loan book shrank by 2 percent both on an annual
and a quarterly basis as only consumer loans expanded, while
other types of lending contracted or stagnated in the first
quarter.
Deposits were stable as they grew in Hungary and Bulgaria
but Ukrainian and Russian clients took out 8 percent and 10
percent of their deposits respectively in the first quarter.
Consolidated pre-tax profit was 38.98 billion forints, up
sharply from 14.4 billion forints in the fourth quarter of the
previous year.
The bank's interest income was 162.5 billion forints in the
quarter, down 2 percent from a year earlier, while it made 42
billion forints from fees, a 17 percent annual rise.
The bank said its capital position remained robust, with its
solvency margin at 20.2 percent of assets, up from 19.9 percent
in the fourth quarter and far above the regulatory minimum of 8
percent.
($1 = 222.4438 Hungarian Forints)