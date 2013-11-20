BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
BUDAPEST Nov 20 OTP Bank said on Wednesday that a cartel fine it had got along with other banks was "unfounded" and it would appeal against the ruling of the country's competition watchdog GVH.
"OTP Bank Plc. considers the resolution as unfounded and is going to resort to the available legal redress," it said in a statement.
The GVH has imposed fines totalling 9.5 billion forints ($43.27 million) on 11 commercial banks, claiming they had operated a cartel during a repayment scheme for foreign currency mortgage holders two years ago. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at March 31, 2017 of $120.9 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* David Sokol reports 13.8 percent passive stake in Access National Corp as on April 1, 2017 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nxnT1L] Further company coverage: