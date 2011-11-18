BUDAPEST Nov 18 Hungary's biggest lender, OTP Bank OTPB.BU posted a bigger-than-expected consolidated after-tax profit of 35.2 billion forints ($154.4 mln) in the third quarter, a 14 percent annual rise, it said in its earnings report published on Friday.

The profit was well above the 28 billion forint average forecast of 19 analysts in a poll conducted by the bank.

OTP said its bottomline was helped by a strong contribution of foreign units in Eastern Europe and a rise in net interest rate and fee revenues, while tax payments rose to 19.7 billion forints from 2 billion in the same period of last year.

However, the third-quarter report accounted for only a small part of expected losses from a government scheme which allows the early repayment of foreign currency mortgage loans at well below market exchange rates.

The loan holders can apply for the repayments from October until the end of the year. OTP said the applications submitted in the third quarter affected loans worth 9.3 billion forints, and the resulting loss would be about 1.9 billion forints.

If loan holders submit repayment applications at the pace so far seen, the amount of loans affected can rise to 197 billion forints by the end of the year, bringing OTP's total loss to 39.5 billion forints, the bank said.

Hungarian banks also have been hit by a special bank tax launched last year, and several of them expect deep losses from the mortgage repayment scheme. Austria's Erste (ERST.VI) said last month that it would pump 600 million euros in new equity in its Hungarian unit to help it absorb the loss.

OTP said its core business in Hungary also suffered. The net profit in that segment fell 18 percent in annual terms in the first nine months of the year to 91.3 billion forints, mainly due to one-off items in 2010 and the increased tax take.

However, the bank's capital position remains strong, it said. The group's capital adequacy ratio dropped to 17.5 percent in the third quarter from 18.1 percent in the previous quarter, but stays well above the 8 percent regulatory minimum.

The third-quarter accounts include risk costs worth 59.2 billion forints, in line with the analysts' forecasts, 19 percent above the costs accounted in the second quarter.

A rise in unemployment and a surge in the cost of foreign currency credit have boosted non-performing loans in Hungary since the 2008 global crisis. OTP said the deterioration in loan portfolio quality accelerated in the past three months.

"The 19 percent rise (in risk costs) mainly served improving the coverage (ratio): the same coverage as in the second quarter would have required 22 billion forint less in risk cost creation," it said.

While the ratio of loans non performing for more than 90 days rose to 16 percent from 15.4 percent in the previous quarter, 75.1 percent of these loans was covered by the risk reserves, a rise from 73.3 percent in the previous quarter.

OTP said its foreign units contributed about one third of the group's profit in the first nine months of the year, with some of them -- mainly the Russian unit -- generating robust lending growth. ($1 = 227.967 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Carol Bishopric)