By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, March 9 Hungary's OTP Bank posted a deeper-than-expected fourth-quarter net loss, its first negative result in three years, as one-off items including a government mortgage repayment scheme eroded its bottom line.

The bank, emerging Europe's largest independent lender, reported a fourth-quarter loss of 25.84 billion forints ($116.8 million) in its earnings report published on Friday. This compared with an average loss of 10.1 billion forint forecast by 19 analysts in a poll conducted by the business web site Portolio.hu.

For 2011 as a whole, the bank made a profit of 83.8 billion forints, a steep drop from 118.1 billion recorded in 2010 and far below its results in recent years.

OTP was last in the red in the fourth quarter of 2008 and has rarely made a loss in the last decade, with profit remaining fairly steady throughout the financial crisis.

In the fourth quarter of 2011, the largest factor to erode the bank's bottom line was a government scheme which allowed foreign currency mortgage holders to repay their loans early in a lump sum at a big discount to prevailing market rates.

The early repayment scheme forced banks to swallow the difference and contributed to a loss-making year for the entire bank sector in Hungary.

"Given the roughly similar impact of goodwill write-offs and banking levy in 2010 and 2011, the significant drop in accounting profit was related to the early repayment," the bank said in its quarterly report.

The bank said 19.7 percent of its foreign currency mortgage loan clients took advantage of the scheme, most of them in the fourth quarter, leading to a total drop of 217 billion forints in its loan book.

The resulting losses from the scheme reached 33.6 billion forints, 31.6 billion of which was accounted in 2011.

Boosting its loan book, however, the bank issued 64 billion forints worth of new forint denominated loans by the end of February for clients of other banks to help them repay their FX mortgages early.

OTP also in the quarter executed a 17.7 billion forint goodwill writedown at its Croatian, Serbian and Montenegrin subsidiaries, and paid 7.2 billion under a special financial sector tax levied by the government for 2010-2012.

Without the one-off items, the bank would have made a profit of 30.2 billion forints in the fourth quarter, roughly in line with its result in the same period in 2010.

As expected the bank produced a steady net interest income and a stream of money from fees, which brought in 169 billion forints and 38.6 billion respectively, in line with prior results.

FOREIGN STRENGTH, DOMESTIC WEAKNESS

OTP said a strong contribution of foreign units in Eastern Europe, which tripled their cumulative profits, helped its bottom line. Its most profitable Russian subsidiary doubled its result from the same period in 2010.

The bank's core Hungarian business suffered heavily. The net profit in that segment fell 36 percent in annual terms and 20 percent from the last quarter to 22.8 billion forints as one-off revenue shrank and tax obligations rose.

Fourth-quarter risk provisioning amounted to 67.5 billion forints, up from 59.4 billion forints in the third quarter and in line with analysts' forecasts for 67.4 billion forints.

In 2011 as a whole, the bank set aside 234 billion forints in risk provisions, slightly below the 264 billion forints it earmarked for that in 2010.

Provisioning was necessary as persistently high unemployment and a surge in the cost of foreign currency credit have led to rising delinquency among loan clients in Hungary since the onset of the 2008 crisis.

The bank's capital position remains strong, it said. The group's capital adequacy ratio dropped slightly to 17.2 percent at the end of the year from 17.5 percent in the third quarter, still well above the 8 percent regulatory minimum. ($1 = 221.2461 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)