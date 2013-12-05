(Modifies headline and first paragraph to make clear that OTP
BUDAPEST Dec 5 Hungary's biggest bank OTP
is interested in any bank that could come up for sale
including German state-backed lender BayernLB's
troubled Hungarian unit MKB, OTP's chief executive
was quoted as saying in business magazine Forbes in an interview
published on Thursday.
"We are interested in every bank that is for sale, we keenly
look at them," Sandor Csanyi told the paper when asked about
potential acquisition targets, including MKB.
"But I would not relinquish our current, very strong capital
and liquidity position ... I do not want to get into a situation
again when liquidity disappears from the market, our bonds
expire and we have to raise the sums to be paid back in a short
period of time," he said, referring to a 2008 financial market
meltdown.
A spokesman for MKB declined comment.
Csanyi added that the current level of taxation in the
financial sector, worth over 350 billion forints ($1.6 billion)
in 2013, or more than 1 percent of Hungary's economic output,
was unsustainable in the long run and would harm the economy.
The taxes, such as a bank levy and a financial transactions
tax, are part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's fiscal
stabilisation measures that have earned criticism but helped get
Hungary off the European Union's list of fiscal offenders.
"In my view the banking sector is approaching the end of its
working capacity," Csanyi said. "I find it increasingly hard to
see who would finance economic growth not driven by
multinational companies apart from OTP and one or two other
banks."
($1 = 222.71 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by David Holmes)