By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Aug 17 Hungary's OTP Bank posted its highest quarterly net profit in more than two years on Friday, beating forecasts through lower taxes even as a rise in non-performing loans meant nearly a fifth of its lending was now problematic.

The bank, emerging Europe's largest independent lender, made a second-quarter profit of 41.07 billion forints ($182.7 million), it said in its earnings report posted on the Budapest Stock Exchange website, up from 37.29 billion a year ago.

It beat expectations for profit of 34.38 billion forints, as forecast by 21 analysts in a poll conducted by the business web site portfolio.hu, largely as OTP benefited from lower taxes after a previous goodwill writedown at some of its subsidiaries.

As expected, income from net interest and fees was steady at 158.91 billion forints and 37.93 billion respectively, both a shade higher than a year earlier.

OTP said foreign subsidiaries contributed 42 percent of the total bottom line, compared with just over 30 percent a year ago, with its Russian and Bulgarian banks responsible for the bulk of those earnings.

Net profit plunged 24 percent year-on-year at the bank's core Hungarian business as the interest rate margin decreased, interest income fell, while risk and operating costs rose.

The OTP Group's consolidated, FX-adjusted loan book shrank by 2 percent from the same period last year, while deposits remained level, the bank said.

PROBLEM LOANS JUMP

First-quarter risk provisioning amounted to 64.1 billion forints, up from 58.74 billion forints in the first quarter and in line with analysts' forecasts for 64.4 billion forints.

Hefty provisioning has been necessary as persistently high unemployment and a surge in the cost of foreign currency credit led to rising delinquency among loan clients in Hungary since the onset of the 2008 crisis.

The rate of non-performing loans rose to 18.8 percent of the bank's consolidated loan book by the end of June from 17.4 percent at the end of March, OTP said.

"The worsening portfolio quality partly reflects the delayed effect of (forint) weakening in last fall 2011 and few one-off corporate items," the bank said, adding that new delinquency expanded rapidly in Russia and Ukraine as well.

OTP booked 80 billion forints worth of new bad loans in the quarter, up from 51 billion forints in the previous quarter and its highest in the last eight quarters, which it has said could undermine its plans to decrease overall risk costs in 2012.

Because of high delinquency, its total risk provisions could cover only 76.6 percent of the stock of bad loans, a decrease from 78.6 percent in the last quarter.

The bank said its capital position was strong, with a capital adequacy ratio of 17.9 percent at the end of the quarter compared with 17.0 percent in late March (revised from 17.2 percent) and an 8 percent regulatory minimum. ($1 = 224.8120 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Cowell)