* Hungarian market shows lower operating profit, higher tax

* Net above f'cast as risk provisions decline sharply

* Foreign units' profit share rises, bad loans near 20 pct

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, May 14 First-quarter net profit at Hungary's OTP Bank slipped, hit by a weak home market and higher tax charges which offset growing overseas earnings.

Emerging Europe's largest independent lender posted first-quarter profit of 11.23 billion forints, compared with 12.83 billion a year before and ahead of expectations of 9.85 billion.

The bank said on Tuesday it expected economic conditions in its markets to improve but warned that growth in its lucrative Russian business could slow due to a tightening regulatory environment.

The bank now earns 45 percent of its profit from foreign units, with Bulgaria and Russia accounting for most of that.

Like last year, OTP paid its entire 2013 bank tax in its home market in the first quarter, eroding its bottom line by 29.2 billion forints.

Without one-off items, the bank said it would have made a profit of 40.74 billion forints in the first quarter, compared with 43.77 billion. Pretax profit was 57.96 billion forints, up from 51.23 billion a year ago.

On the group level, the bank's interest and fees income was broadly flat.

But the core Hungarian business suffered, with net profit falling 10 percent as interest and fee income slid, the loan book shrank, rates fell to record low and clients took advantage of a shelter scheme on foreign currency loans.

Other tax payments shot up by 360 percent after a revaluation of its foreign investments.

OTP halved risk provisioning in Hungary, leading to lower group-level provisions of 55 billion forints versus 70.3 billion in the previous quarter.

But the rate of non-performing loans rose to 19.9 percent by the end of March from 19.1 percent in December. ($1 = 223.8488 Hungarian forints) (Editing by David Cowell)