BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungarian lender OTP Bank said on Friday it expected to post losses this year in Ukraine and Russia, once lucrative markets where the bank dropped deep into the red in 2014 as the two countries' conflict hit operations there.

OTP said it expected the weak hryvnia, which lost 92 percent of its value against the dollar last year, to dent profits in Ukraine, while in Russia, dwindling demand for loans and increased funding costs would erode profits in 2015.

In central European markets, however, OTP said economic growth and an improved overall operating environment would lead to an expansion of the bank's business, adding that margins would tighten especially in Hungary. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Holmes)