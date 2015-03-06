BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungarian lender OTP Bank
said on Friday it expected to post losses this year in
Ukraine and Russia, once lucrative markets where the bank
dropped deep into the red in 2014 as the two countries' conflict
hit operations there.
OTP said it expected the weak hryvnia, which lost 92 percent
of its value against the dollar last year, to dent profits in
Ukraine, while in Russia, dwindling demand for loans and
increased funding costs would erode profits in 2015.
In central European markets, however, OTP said economic
growth and an improved overall operating environment would lead
to an expansion of the bank's business, adding that margins
would tighten especially in Hungary.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Holmes)