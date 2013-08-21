BUDAPEST Aug 21 The chief executive officer of the Russian banking unit of Hungary's OTP Bank, Zoltan Illes, will resign as of Sept. 2 for family reasons and his successor will be picked later, OTP said on Wednesday in a statement.

OTP shares have fallen in the past weeks partly because its quarterly profit was knocked by bad loans in Russia.

The shares were down 2.8 percent by 1425 GMT on Wednesday, to 4,219 forints. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Anthony Barker)