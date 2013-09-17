BUDAPEST, Sept 17 Doo Vektra Jakic is suing Hungary's biggest commercial bank, OTP for 80 million euros in damages at a court in Montenegro, OTP said in a statement on Tuesday.

"OTP Bank considers the claim is entirely unfounded," it said, without disclosing any details of the case.

OTP shares closed firmer by 0.8 percent on the Budapest Stock Exchange, at 4,425 forints ($19.81). ($1 = 223.3238 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Greg Mahlich)