BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
BUDAPEST, Sept 17 Doo Vektra Jakic is suing Hungary's biggest commercial bank, OTP for 80 million euros in damages at a court in Montenegro, OTP said in a statement on Tuesday.
"OTP Bank considers the claim is entirely unfounded," it said, without disclosing any details of the case.
OTP shares closed firmer by 0.8 percent on the Budapest Stock Exchange, at 4,425 forints ($19.81). ($1 = 223.3238 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.