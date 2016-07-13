BUDAPEST, July 13 Hungary's industry output grew by an annual 9.2 percent in May based on final unadjusted data, the same as the preliminary estimate, the Central Statistics Office said on Wednesday. On a monthly basis, output in May was 0.7 percent below April levels. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT May 2016 April 2016 May 2015 Unadjusted y/y 9.2 5.3 1.6 Adjusted y/y 4.2 5.3 6.4 m/m -0.7 5.5 0.2 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)