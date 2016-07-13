BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens says Wood Textiles has raised stake to 25.28 pct
* says Wood Textiles Holding Limited holds 25.28 percent of share capital, up from 20.43 percent in June 2015 Further company coverage:
BUDAPEST, July 13 Hungary's industry output grew by an annual 9.2 percent in May based on final unadjusted data, the same as the preliminary estimate, the Central Statistics Office said on Wednesday. On a monthly basis, output in May was 0.7 percent below April levels. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT May 2016 April 2016 May 2015 Unadjusted y/y 9.2 5.3 1.6 Adjusted y/y 4.2 5.3 6.4 m/m -0.7 5.5 0.2 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* Refers to proposal for privatisation of Intime Retail (Group) by joint offerors by way of a scheme of arrangement