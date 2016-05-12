BUDAPEST, May 12 Hungary's industrial output fell by an annual 4.6 percent in March based on final unadjusted data, the same as the preliminary estimate, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday. On a monthly basis, output in March was 1.1 percent below February levels. On a working-day-adjusted basis, output dropped by 2.4 percent year on year in March. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT March 2016 Feb 2016 March 2015 Unadjusted y/y -4.6 6.3 11.4 Adjusted y/y -2.4 1.6 8.9 m/m -1.1 -1.1 2.8 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)